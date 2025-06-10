Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 190.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $275.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

