Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $318.57 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.27 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.05%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

