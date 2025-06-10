Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 269 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $20,683,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $224.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

