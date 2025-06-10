Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $289.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

