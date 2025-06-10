Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after purchasing an additional 294,848 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,537,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

