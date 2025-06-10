NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,302,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 748,564 shares.The stock last traded at $8.51 and had previously closed at $8.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NPK International in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NPK International in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Get NPK International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NPKI

NPK International Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $709.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.01 million. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 28.47%. Equities research analysts expect that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NPK International

In other news, Director Joseph A. Cutillo bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NPK International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NPK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NPK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.