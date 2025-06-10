Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $52.76. Global Partners shares last traded at $53.94, with a volume of 2,530 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.60%.

In related news, COO Mark Romaine sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $118,661.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,063.88. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Global Partners by 4,555.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,818,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,750 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 12.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,584,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,114,000 after purchasing an additional 635,126 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,849,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after buying an additional 240,342 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,510,000 after buying an additional 119,924 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,510,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

