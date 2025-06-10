Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 28,260,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,203,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

