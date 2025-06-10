Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,375,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 14,481,065 shares.The stock last traded at $5.92 and had previously closed at $5.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

