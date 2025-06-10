Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.20. 1,234,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,999,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
Borr Drilling Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $534.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.84.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Meta Pulls Ahead of the Mag 7: Analysts Predict a Breakout Year
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- ASML’s AI Edge: How Its EUV Tech Is Creating a New Monopoly
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Qualcomm: What Monday’s Jump Tells Us About the Stock’s Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.