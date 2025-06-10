Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.20. 1,234,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,999,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $534.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Pingora Partners LLC grew its position in Borr Drilling by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Borr Drilling by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,810,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,979 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 140,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.