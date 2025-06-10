New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Up 11% – Still a Buy?

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) rose 11% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 1,540,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,967,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

NFE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $855.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

