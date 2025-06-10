Globant’s (GLOB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLOB. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on shares of Globant and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Globant from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

Get Globant alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GLOB

Globant Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Globant stock traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, reaching $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,036. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.45. Globant has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $238.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 140.9% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.