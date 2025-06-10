Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 20,480 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 197.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CVS stock opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

