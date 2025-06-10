McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 272.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,921 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.17% of McKesson worth $145,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 38,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 303.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in McKesson by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $707.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $699.96 and its 200-day moving average is $641.93. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $731.00.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This trade represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.46.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

