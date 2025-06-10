Waltonchain (WTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.30

Waltonchain (WTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $4.30 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,862.30 or 1.00089960 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,762.15 or 0.99997877 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Waltonchain Token Profile
Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,804,264 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.
Waltonchain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.