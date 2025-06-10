IOTA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $734.88 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $734.88 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,812,110,501 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

