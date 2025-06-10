Best Medical Stocks To Follow Now – June 9th

Intuitive Surgical, UnitedHealth Group, Klotho Neurosciences, Hims & Hers Health, and Blueprint Medicines are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare and life-sciences sectors—such as pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical-device makers, and healthcare service providers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to companies involved in developing, producing, and distributing medical treatments, diagnostics, and technologies. Performance in this segment often reflects factors like regulatory approvals, patent expirations, clinical trial results, and broader healthcare spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

ISRG traded down $30.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $526.34. 3,296,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,486. The stock has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $413.52 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.16.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.24. 5,510,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Klotho Neurosciences (KLTO)

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

Shares of Klotho Neurosciences stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 901,092,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,160,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Klotho Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.18.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.38. 15,322,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,456,381. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 2.09.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,370,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,145. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.29 and a beta of 0.84. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $128.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88.

