Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.65 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $5.11 million and $2.65 million worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 3,861,106,028,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,861,119,008,261 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 3,860,773,514,965.238 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000131 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,039,594.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

