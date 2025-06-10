Chain (XCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.15 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Chain has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a total market capitalization of $506.81 million and approximately $49.15 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,517,791,545 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

