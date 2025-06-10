Ponke (PONKE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.43 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Ponke has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $73.50 million and approximately $19.43 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ponke token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,862.30 or 1.00089960 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,762.15 or 0.99997877 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ponke Profile

Ponke’s launch date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.14942319 USD and is up 12.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $15,222,730.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

