Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after buying an additional 252,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,056,000 after buying an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,033,000 after buying an additional 168,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,710,744,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $382.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

