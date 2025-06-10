Orgel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

