IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 2.6% on Analyst Upgrade

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. IonQ traded as high as $44.05 and last traded at $41.12. Approximately 16,957,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 18,215,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director William F. Scannell acquired 93,066 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,029,769.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,375.07. This trade represents a 221.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in IonQ by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 50.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. IonQ’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

