Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,144 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average of $105.05.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.