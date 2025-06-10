First National Bank Sioux Falls Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

