Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after purchasing an additional 526,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,652,768,000 after purchasing an additional 157,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,088,037,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $304.84 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

