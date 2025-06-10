MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 2121626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

MannKind Trading Down 8.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $78.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MannKind news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 12,078 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $53,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,109.20. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $150,597.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,958.36. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,746 shares of company stock worth $589,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 186.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 338,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

