Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.25. Kohl’s shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 1,400,657 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Kohl’s Stock Up 5.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 161.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 49.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

