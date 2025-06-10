Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.26, but opened at $44.84. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 743,555 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,536,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,707,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,664,000 after acquiring an additional 706,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after purchasing an additional 484,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.