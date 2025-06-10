Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.69. Lionsgate Entertainment shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 263,867 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lionsgate Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lionsgate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lionsgate Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lionsgate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lionsgate Entertainment from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Lionsgate Entertainment Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Lionsgate Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.26% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lionsgate Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lionsgate Entertainment by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,991,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 837,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,839 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $825,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lionsgate Entertainment Company Profile

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Stories

