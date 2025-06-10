iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $20.88. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 6,697,117 shares.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Up 6.5%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.
About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
