ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.82, but opened at $87.22. ICF International shares last traded at $86.36, with a volume of 32,121 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Get ICF International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ICFI

ICF International Stock Up 2.8%

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.09.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $487.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.28 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 76,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 23,974.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.