MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.41, but opened at $27.15. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.8%

The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 4.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.