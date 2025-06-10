Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.86 and last traded at $90.02, with a volume of 5726166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The company had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $138,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,977,273. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,999 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $338,982.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,754.99. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,320,938. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Insmed by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Insmed by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Insmed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Insmed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

