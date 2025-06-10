The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,506 ($33.96) and last traded at GBX 2,502 ($33.91), with a volume of 242058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,456 ($33.28).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,500 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($36.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Weir Group

The Weir Group Trading Up 1.4%

Insider Transactions at The Weir Group

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,281.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,296.01. The company has a market cap of £6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, insider Jon Stanton sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($28.55), for a total value of £107,857.33 ($146,167.95). Also, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,022 ($27.40), for a total value of £70,588.02 ($95,660.69). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,298 shares of company stock worth $144,862,893. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.