renBTC Price Up 4.2% This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $5.28 million and $33.34 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $16,020.19 or 0.14684256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About renBTC

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 330 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

