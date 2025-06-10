Populous (PPT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $630.62

Populous (PPT) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $630.62 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

