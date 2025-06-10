ONUS (ONUS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.29 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One ONUS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a total market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ONUS has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,829.30 or 0.99753933 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,705.85 or 0.99640770 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About ONUS

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 95,839,362 coins and its circulating supply is 35,839,362 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 95,839,362.209726 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.64818491 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,032,609.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

