Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 70.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.14.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $47,641.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $316.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.16 and a 200-day moving average of $336.65. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $275.01 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

