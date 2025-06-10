NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

