Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $61.98 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,614 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 4.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $61,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $15,177,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,708 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $215,874.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,410.52. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock valued at $369,820,528. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.28. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

