Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 11,518 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

