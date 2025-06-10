Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $446.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

