Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3%

UNP stock opened at $224.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.97 and a 200-day moving average of $232.04. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

