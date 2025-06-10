Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,500. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.59, for a total transaction of $3,028,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 755,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,152,327.28. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $464.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.59, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.