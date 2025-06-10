Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

