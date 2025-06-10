Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,708 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,708 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $43,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $951,263,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,509,000 after buying an additional 4,893,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Prologis by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,922,000 after buying an additional 2,500,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,876,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

