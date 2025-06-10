Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 5,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.