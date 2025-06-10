Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cetera Trust Company N.A’s 10th Largest Position

Cetera Trust Company N.A decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,770 shares of company stock valued at $32,036,638. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

