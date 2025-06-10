Top Hotel Stocks To Follow Now – June 9th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Kraft Heinz, Marriott International, and Boston Properties are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise lodging properties and resort brands. These equities give investors exposure to the hospitality sector, with valuations driven by occupancy levels, average daily rates and broader travel trends. Like other cyclical industries, hotel stocks often reflect economic conditions, seasonality and fluctuations in tourism demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded down $58.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $5,555.95. 77,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,719. The company has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,639.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,990.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,931.04.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.33. 9,407,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,961,313. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,740,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.96. The company had a trading volume of 538,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,718. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Boston Properties (BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,529. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

